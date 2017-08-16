8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

August 16, 2017 4:15 AM

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Hello Tri-State!  Well, today is the pick of the week in my humble opinion.

nu tu 7day auto3 8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

It’s going to be a real treat out there.

A few clouds will pepper the skies for time time but they are not rain bearing.  We can’t rule a few dark underbellies especially north and west, but for 99% of us, it will be a dry day.

nu tu futurecast 4k12k1 8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

IF you are headed to the beach, be VERY CAREFUL!! Hurricane GERT is lurking well offshore but the waters are mean.  Heed all posted warnings.  Today’s high: 87-91°.

G

