8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Hello Tri-State! Well, today is the pick of the week in my humble opinion.
It’s going to be a real treat out there.
A few clouds will pepper the skies for time time but they are not rain bearing. We can’t rule a few dark underbellies especially north and west, but for 99% of us, it will be a dry day.
IF you are headed to the beach, be VERY CAREFUL!! Hurricane GERT is lurking well offshore but the waters are mean. Heed all posted warnings. Today’s high: 87-91°.
