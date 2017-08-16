Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino Vetoes ‘Sanctuary County’ Bill

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed the Immigration Protection Act, which city legislators had approved earlier this week.
The Republican county executive said he vetoed the bill Wednesday to ensure public safety and protect law enforcement’s relationship with the federal government, WCBS 880’s John Metaxas reported.
“Definitely put us at odds with the federal government, definitely put the public at risk, and definitely will jeopardize about $13 million in public safety grants,” Astorino said.
He said the bill could have shielded violent criminals from prosecution.
That’s a charge one of the bill’s co-sponsors, Democratic legislator Catherine Parker, called fear mongering.
“This really was designed to, again, protect Westchester County residents during the Trump administration,” she said. “That’s why we started this in February, and we need this now more than ever.”
Democrats vowed to try for an override. They will need to flip at least one Republican vote on the county board, Metaxas reported.