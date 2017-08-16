Transportation Group Calls For Gateway Tunnel To Queens, Bus Terminal Under Javits Center

August 16, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Gateway Tunnel, Port Authority Bus Terminal, Regional Plan Association

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major transportation group is calling for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to rethink where they put a new bus terminal, and to work faster on building a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

The report by the Regional Plan Association pushes out a couple of big ideas for how to transform transportation in the Tri-State Area.

First, it would be to take the long discussed Gateway Rail Tunnel, and move its current proposed end point from Seventh Avenue in Manhattan into Queens.

RPA President Tom Wright says such a move would potentially allow for a one-seat ride from Long Island to New Jersey.

“Suddenly, it’s got additional capacity for the Long Island Rail Road. Metro-North can now come into Penn Station too. And what this does is it kind of, it creates capacity at the core of the region,” Wright said.

Also, the RPA said the Port Authority should do away with its plans to build a new $10 billion dollar Bus Terminal in Midtown, and instead build a partial new terminal in the basement of the Javits Center.

