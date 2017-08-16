Long Islanders Getting In On The Action Ahead Of Wednesday’s Powerball Drawing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Will tonight be the night for a Powerball jackpot winner after a two month drought?

The grand prize is currently a whopping $430 million.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the Powerball printer was working overtime in Mineola, where the card shop owner says he’s seen a steady stream of dreamers.

“They want to win $430 million, that’s what they are saying. ‘Give me the winning ticket!’ I said, okay of course, why not,”Gairav Patel from Mineola Card & Convenience said.

430 million bucks is up for grabs in Wednesday night’s drawing — one of the 10 largest jackpots in history.

So big, because the prize has gone unclaimed 18 times since mid-June.

Arthur Fredericks — a professional photographer — has his tickets tucked away along with his hopes.

He says he wouldn’t keep working if he won, but would give most of the millions away.

“Like Bill Gates, I’ll keep one percent or ten percent for myself,” he said. “The interest will keep me and my wife quite comfortable for the rest of our lives.”

CBS2 found the giving spirit in a lot of would-be winners.

“I would give to St. Jude’s Hospital and to the North Shore Animal League,” one woman said.

“I certainly would help everyone who needs it, especially in my family and pay my house off,” another woman said.

Another woman says she has four kids, and would tell them to invest it however they’d like.

Not everyone was swearing off lavish luxuries.

One woman says she’d go to Italy forever. Another said they’d build a large, ocean front villa fit for the whole family in Hawaii.

Then, there are more modest dreams.

“Pay my student loans, which I hope is enough to cover it,” one man said.

The odds of winning the Powerball Wednesday are one in 292 million. The more encouraging statistic: the winner will have a 21 billion percent return on a two dollar investment.

If you happen to beat the astronomical odds, the cash payout for Wednesday’s jackpot is $273 million.