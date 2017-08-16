SUV Strikes, Critically Injures Boy Who Ran Into Manhattan Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 13-year-old boy was taken to Harlem Hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car after he ran into the street.
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, there was crime scene tape, an ambulance and a distraught driver at 135th Street near Fifth Avenue where an SUV struck and critically injured the boy.
A neighborhood resident said she’s seen it before.
“People trying to hurry up and cross the light and you have cars coming from so many different angles. It’s definitely not the first, that’s why I’m just like it’s gotta get better,” she said.
Nobody has to remind Roberta Hicks.
“I got hit. It was a hit-and-run,” she said, “I’m alive.”
Hicks — a former crossing guard — said what’s needed is a traffic cop and more enforcement.