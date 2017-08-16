Gary Cohen On WFAN: Mets Season Among Most Disappointing In Franchise History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This year’s Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in franchise history, SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen said Wednesday.

“This year, they have a bit of an excuse because they’ve had so many pitching injuries, but they’ve also had a tremendous amount of underperfomance,” Cohen told WFAN’s Mike Francesa before the Mets and Yankees squared off at Citi Field. “And I think for them to be languishing 11 games under .500 in the middle of August is an emormous disappointment.”

Cohen compared this year’s disappointment to the 1992 team that lost 92 games despite signing Bobby Bonilla and Eddie Murray.

Cohen appeared on Francesa’s show with his partners in the booth, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez.

Darling said the days of banking on the Mets’ starting pitchers are over, adding he couldn’t have been more wrong about them with his preseason predictions.

“I really thought that Harvey had something to prove, Syndergaard was going to work himself into one of the best pitchers in baseball … (and) that Matz was going to be prove that he could be healthy,” Darling said. “I thought it was going to be a perfect storm for all of them to succeed this year.

“And I know part of it is injuries, but I do think when you look around the league, the teams that are really, really doing it, they have young everyday players. And I think to go along with that pitching, now that they’ve been hurt a couple of times, I think that you can’t look at them and say, ‘Hey, boy, they’re going to be the biggest strength of our team.’ They could be a strength of the team, but I think you’re going to have to surround them with young players who can play every day because those guys seem to not get hurt as much. And maybe (Amed) Rosario and (Dominic) Smith are those guys.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Cohen, Darling and Hernandez also discuss their 12 years in the booth together and more, click on the audio player above.