Police: Search On For Suspect After Woman Fatally Shot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was fatally shot in Queens.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at 198th Street and Murdock Avenue in Cambria Heights.
Police said 21-year-old Teriana Holcombe was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Sources say the shooting may have been a result of an ongoing neighborhood argument, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
Sources say the two got into an altercation on the street earlier and the victim may have brought some friends back to continue that argument with the suspect, who then shot Holcombe.
The investigation is ongoing.