Suspect Punched MTA Worker In Astoria, Queens Station, Police Say

August 16, 2017 7:23 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday for a suspect who they say punched an MTA worker in the face after the employee chastised him for doing pull-ups inside a subway train in Queens.

The NYPD said around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, the suspect was on a stationary N Train at the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard station doing pull-ups on the handrails.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee, a 64-year-old man, told the suspect it was in appropriate to use the handrails in such a manner, police said.

A verbal quarrel turned physical, and the suspect punched the employee in the face, police said.

The suspect then fled the station, police said.

The suspect was described as a man of medium complexion between 20 and 25 years old, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Queens MTA Worker Punching Suspect

Police say this man punched an MTA worker who chastised him for doing pull-ups on the handrails on a subway train in Astoria, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

