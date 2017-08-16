Suspect Punched MTA Worker In Astoria, Queens Station, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Wednesday for a suspect who they say punched an MTA worker in the face after the employee chastised him for doing pull-ups inside a subway train in Queens.
The NYPD said around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, the suspect was on a stationary N Train at the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard station doing pull-ups on the handrails.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee, a 64-year-old man, told the suspect it was in appropriate to use the handrails in such a manner, police said.
A verbal quarrel turned physical, and the suspect punched the employee in the face, police said.
The suspect then fled the station, police said.
The suspect was described as a man of medium complexion between 20 and 25 years old, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
