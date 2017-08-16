Small Business Spotlight: Hometeam’s Josh Bruno Knows Home Health Care Inside & Out

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Hometeam Founder and CEO Josh Bruno has an in-depth knowledge of the home health care industry.
“Having gone through this with my grandfather, I realized there are so many moving parts,” he tells WCBS 880’s Joe Connolly. “When do I have to go to my doctors’ appointments? What do I do as I’m getting out of the hospital? Who’s paying for all this? How does this work? And there’s no one there to coordinate it for you. We’re here to help coordinate that.”
Bruno formerly worked in big business, then wanted to open one of his own.
“Worked for about six months at 30 different mom and pop home care companies. I worked as a home health aide, I worked answering phones, I drove a van for a while,” he says. “I just did everything I could to see what was happening inside this industry and understand its challenges.”
The biggest challenge? Home health aides not being empowered with training, mentorship, support and recognition, he says.
So Hometeam does things differently, offering increased wages, access to training and technology.