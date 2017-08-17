Chelsea Stabbing Leaves Victim Hospitalized

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a suspect early Thursday evening after a man was stabbed in Chelsea.
The stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m. at 158 W. 29th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately clear.
One person was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in serious, but stable condition, officials said.
A search was under way for a suspect early Thursday evening. Police set up yellow crime scene tape at the scene as they investigated.