LISTEN: Dick Butkus Discusses Playing Career, Acting And More On WFAN

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Football legend Dick Butkus joined WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts on Thursday to discuss his career, injuries in the NFL, his acting career and more.

Does it ever bother Butkus, who spent nine seasons with the Bears, that he never played in the postseason?

Dick Butkus

NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Of course, everybody would love to be a Super Bowl champ, but I don’t know, I’m happy with what happened,” the Hall of Fame linebacker said. “I mean, it was just my time that during that time I just got there two years too late because they won in ’63. … What are you going to do?”

Butkus will appear with many other athletes at the East Coast National show Saturday and Sunday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

