Devils’ Zajac Out 4-6 Months After Undergoing Surgery On Torn Pectoral Muscle

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New Jersey Devils have lost top center Travis Zajac for four to six months with a pectoral injury.
Devils executive vice president and general manager Ray Shero announced that Zajac had surgery to repair the torn pectoral muscle on Thursday. Shero said the Zajac was hurt last week during offseason training.
Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, the team’s chief medical officer, performed the surgery and estimated that Zajac’s recovery time could last until February. The season starts in October.
Zajac had 14 goals and 31 assists last season. His 45 points ranked third on the team.
The 32-year-old alternate captain has spent his entire 11-year career with New Jersey. He has 155 career goals and 280 assists.
The 20th overall pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Zajac signed an eight-year, $46 million contract in 2013.
