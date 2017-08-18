8/18 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Clouds will give way to a break here and there this afternoon. Then we’ll see showers and storms redevelop with our best chance late in the afternoon. They may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Expect a muggy one with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

Showers and storms will continue to push through this evening with conditions improving overnight. It will remain sticky with temps falling into the low and mid 70’s by daybreak.

There may be a stray shower or storm to the east tomorrow morning, but the rest of the day looks pretty good! Expect brighter skies with highs in the upper 80s.

As for Sunday, it will still be warm, but less humid. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

 

