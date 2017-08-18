3 To See At ACC: Meet Lizzy, Garfield & Origami!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

Plus, on Saturday, August 19, 2017, adoption fees for all will be waived tomorrow during the national “Clear the Shelters” event.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

This week, our “3 To See” are Lizzy, Garfield & Origami:

LIZZY (A1121316) How can you resist that sweet smile? Lizzy’s previous guardian describes her as friendly, affectionate, playful and mellow with a medium activity level. This beautiful pup, approximately one-and-a-half years old, likes to play fetch and chase balls and squeaky toys. Meet Lizzy at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

GARFIELD (A1121969) “Utterly charming, sweet and gentle, Garfield is a dapper gent,” an ACC volunteer observes. “He’s stylishly dressed — grey tabby with a white tuxedo front and white paws. Golden eyes accented with a carnation pink nose make him totally irresistible. When I approached his cage, he greeted me by putting his paw through the bars and touching my hand. Since he was in a bottom cage, I sat down on the floor. When I opened the door he flew into my arms. He revved up his motor with a loud purr that was music to my ears, and made himself comfortable on my lap. As I scratched his forehead, he kneaded my leg with his paws. He rolled over for a belly rub, stretched out on my lap and took a cat nap. Soon he woke up with a happy meow and melodious purr.” Meet this cuddlebug at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

ORIGAMI (A1118818) An ACC volunteer notes that this gorgeous rabbit “loves affection, especially having the base of her ears rubbed. She’s a little restless or fussy, though, as if she’s always searching for a better form of affection — even if she’s not sure exactly what that ought to be. Bottom line — she seems to want things her way and makes it known, so she’ll probably evolve into a bunny diva in her forever home.” Meet Origami at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. There are no mobile adoptions this weekend due to the Clear The Shelters event at the 3 ACC shelters, but you can check HERE for future locations.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.