8/18 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We can expect rain today, especially as you head out for your morning commute. Skies will open up with rain; heavy at times, along with the chance for thunder and lightning. The day time should experience some tranquility and we can also expect the humidity to stick around as we are sandwiched between fronts in the warm sector.
The good news, is that the earlier passing of he front will allow Saturday to reach its full potential as a summer’s day. A warm stretch is coming, so don’t put away your summer gear yet.
G