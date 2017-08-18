Husband Celebrating 1st Wedding Anniversary Among Those Killed In Barcelona

1010 WINS — Jared Tucker, a construction worker from California, is among the 14 people killed Thursday in a terror attack in Barcelona.
Jared and his wife Heidi Nunes were celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a European tour.
This is the last photo taken of the couple just an hour before a white van rammed into pedestrians killing at least 13 and injuring dozens other.
Seven-year-old Australian Julian Cadman has been missing since the attack and is feared to be among the dead. His family are anxiously awaiting news.
The attack is one of three incidents in Spain that officials believe are connected.