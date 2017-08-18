Husband Celebrating 1st Wedding Anniversary Among Those Killed In Barcelona

Filed Under: Barcelona Terror Attack, Heidi Nunes, Jared Tucker

1010 WINS — Jared Tucker, a construction worker from California, is among the 14 people killed Thursday in a terror attack in Barcelona.

Heidi Nunes and Jared Tucker

Heidi Nunes and Jared Tucker in a photo taken an hour before the Barcelona terror attack. (credit: Heidi Nunes)

Jared and his wife Heidi Nunes were celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a European tour.

This is the last photo taken of the couple just an hour before a white van rammed into pedestrians killing at least 13 and injuring dozens other.

Seven-year-old Australian Julian Cadman has been missing since the attack and is feared to be among the dead. His family are anxiously awaiting news.

The attack is one of three incidents in Spain that officials believe are connected.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch