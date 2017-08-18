Best Ways To Commemorate World Humanitarian Day 2017

By Deirdre Haggerty

World Humanitarian Day celebrates its 9th anniversary on August 19. The UN General Assembly dedicated the day to coincide with the horrific terrorist attack on UN headquarters in Baghdad in 2003. The day honors those who have lost their lives in humanitarian service and the aide workers who continue the efforts. This year’s theme, #NotATarget: Protection of Civilians, “advocates the protection of civilians (PoC), aid workers and all those affected by conflict.” World Humanitarian Day events are held globally, including New York City. To learn how to volunteer, read the recommendations below. Visit the UN website daily for updates on events happening in New York on August 19 such as the annual wreath laying ceremony and more.

To be a humanitarian simply means you are vested in the promotion of human welfare. For some, volunteering for World Humanitarian Day is an annual event and for others it’s a daily struggle to assist in the health of humans worldwide. Founded in 1958, Project Hope’s mission as the “People-to-People Health Foundation” addresses the greatest global public health challenges. If you are professional health care worker or possess a skill unique to serve Project Hope, search, register and apply on the organization’s website.

