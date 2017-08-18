Breaking News: Suspect Shot After Several People Stabbed In Finland | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police Shoot Suspect In Leg After Several Wounded In Finland Stabbing

Filed Under: Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Finland said they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

Several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife, tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported.

A motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch