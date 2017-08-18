Police Shoot Suspect In Leg After Several Wounded In Finland Stabbing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Finland said they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.
Several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.
On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.
Six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife, tabloid Ilta-Sanomat reported.
A motive behind the attack was not immediately known.
