Giants Sign WRs Severin, Eagan, Waive-Injured Johnson, Snead

Filed Under: Canaan Severin, Ed Eagan, Keeon Johnson, Kevin Snead, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants have signed wide receivers Canaan Severin and Ed Eagan and waived-injured rookie receivers Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead.

The Giants announced the moves Friday. Johnson had a foot injury and Snead had a hamstring problem. Johnson had two catches for 22 yards in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Steelers last Friday.

severin Giants Sign WRs Severin, Eagan, Waive Injured Johnson, Snead

Canaan Severin of the Steelers is tackled after making a catch by Jaylen Watkins of the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game on Aug. 18, 2016, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent out of Virginia in May, Severin caught two passes for 24 yards last week against the Giants. The Steelers waived him Monday.

MORE: Giants May Give Third-Round Pick Webb ‘A Crack’ At Backup QB Job

Eagan spent most of the 2016 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. He was undrafted last year coming out of Northwestern State. He also spent times in training camp with the Cowboys and Browns in 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch