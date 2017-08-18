Giants Sign WRs Severin, Eagan, Waive-Injured Johnson, Snead

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Giants have signed wide receivers Canaan Severin and Ed Eagan and waived-injured rookie receivers Keeon Johnson and Kevin Snead.
The Giants announced the moves Friday. Johnson had a foot injury and Snead had a hamstring problem. Johnson had two catches for 22 yards in the Giants’ preseason opener against the Steelers last Friday.
Signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent out of Virginia in May, Severin caught two passes for 24 yards last week against the Giants. The Steelers waived him Monday.
MORE: Giants May Give Third-Round Pick Webb ‘A Crack’ At Backup QB Job
Eagan spent most of the 2016 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. He was undrafted last year coming out of Northwestern State. He also spent times in training camp with the Cowboys and Browns in 2016.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)