Jets’ Mauldin Likely Out, Forte Definitely Out Against Lions

Young Linebacker Dealing With Back Issue, Veteran Running Back Still Hampered By Balky Hamstring
Filed Under: injuryreport, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin tweaked his back and sat out practice Thursday, leaving him uncertain for the preseason game at Detroit on Saturday night.

Mauldin had been dealing with a back issue earlier during training camp, but returned to the field Wednesday. Coach Todd Bowles said the third-year linebacker was inside receiving treatment during practice Thursday.

Bowles added that he was unsure how long Mauldin would be sidelined, but said that he would likely not play against the Lions.

Running back Matt Forte will also sit out the game as he works his way back from a hamstring injury that has not allowed him to fully practice since July 31.

Fellow running back Bilal Powell returned to practice this week after hurting his neck Aug. 4, and is expected to play.

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who is out for the season with a bulging disk in his neck, will have surgery next week. Enunwa was injured when he fell during practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 5.

NOTES: Bowles said he hasn’t decided what his quarterback rotation will be against the Lions. Josh McCown started the preseason opener against Tennessee, but Christian Hackenberg has seen increased snaps this week. “We have to talk to the coaches,” Bowles said. “We’ll meet on it, we’ll come up with that decision when we meet tonight.” … Bowles said the Jets have made contingency plans for Monday’s solar eclipse. The Jets usually practice from 1:50 p.m. until about 4:20 p.m., and the eclipse is expected to be happening during that time. Bowles said one option is the team turning on the lights that surround the Jets’ turf field. “We are talking about certain things,” Bowles said. “If it gets too dark, we will go inside, but we’ll probably put some lights on and come out here. I’ve never seen it so, it will be a first. If we need to go inside, we will.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

