Rapper Meek Mill Arrested For Allegedly Riding ATV Through Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper Meek Mill is set to be arraigned Friday on reckless endangerment charges for allegedly riding an ATV through Manhattan.

The “All Eyes on You” singer, whose real name is Robert Williams, was arrested Thursday night after investigators said he posted a video on social media showing him riding the ATV and doing wheelies, CBS2 reported.

ATV‘s and dirt bikes are illegal in the city.

The video has since been removed.

Police said they found the 30-year-old near Dykman Street and 10th Avenue in Inwood.

