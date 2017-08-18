Solar Eclipse Events Around The New York Area

On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will be seen in 14 states starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina. While the Tri-State area isn’t in the 70-mile “path of totality,” if skies are clear, we’ll be able to see the moon block about 70 percent of the sun.

The best viewing time for our area will be around 2:44 p.m. Monday. Don’t be late! The viewing will only last for about two minutes. See below for a list of some of the places around our area hosting eclipse viewing parties on Monday.

American Museum Of Natural History

Central Park West At 79th Street

New York, NY

(212) 769-5100

www.amnh.org

The American Museum of Natural History will host NASA’s live broadcast of the total solar eclipse at the Rose Center for Earth and Space where visitors can learn more about the celestial event. Seating will be limited, but the event is free for members or with museum admission: Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

New York Public Library

Pelham Bay Branch

3060 Middletown Road

Bronx, NY

(718) 792-6744

www.nypl.org/locations/pelham-bay

The Pelham Bay branch of the New York Public Library is hosting a viewing party and will provide free viewing glasses: Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Public Library

Clinton Hill Branch

380 Washington Ave. at Lafayette Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

(718) 230-2100

www.bklynlibrary.org



Another library hosting a viewing party is the Clinton Hill branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. Visitors can make a pinhole viewer and decorate the sidewalk with chalk drawings of planets or constellations: Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Liberty Science Center

Liberty State Park

222 Jersey City Boulevard

Jersey City, NJ

(201) 200-1000

lsc.org

Along with telescopes and sunspotters out on the lawn, Liberty Science Center in Jersey City will be providing visitors with the necessary safety equipment to view the eclipse. There will also be a special scope with a camera and monitors to watch the eclipse as it progresses plus live science demos, space crafts and more: Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m.

Lovage Rooftop

350 West 40th Street

(212) 956-7020

www.lovagenyc.com

Lovage Rooftop, which sits 37 floors above Midtown Manhattan, is hosting a viewing party where you’ll not only get to see the eclipse, but also some of New York’s most iconic sites including the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. For $12, you’ll get a pair of solar glasses and a special “Solar Eclipse of My Heart” cocktail: Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Grange

Brooklyn NY

(347) 670-3660

www.brooklyngrangefarm.com

Brooklyn Grange, which according to its website operates “the world’s largest rooftop soil farms,” is hosting a viewing on its roof amidst the “towering sunflowers and skyline views.” Visitors can also take part in an afternoon of yoga and meditation: Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue)

New York, NY

212-245-0072

www.intrepidmuseum.org

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is hosting a day of public programming tied to the eclipse, which includes a viewing of the comic event from the Intrepid’s Flight Deck. Free NASA-approved eclipse glasses will be provided, but only while supplies last. Guests can also watch NASA’s live coverage of the “path of totality” in the museum’s theater. All solar eclipse programming is free with museum admission: Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.