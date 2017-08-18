Solar Eclipse Events Around The New York Area

On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will be seen in 14 states starting in Oregon and ending in South Carolina. While the Tri-State area isn’t in the 70-mile “path of totality,” if skies are clear, we’ll be able to see the moon block about 70 percent of the sun.
The best viewing time for our area will be around 2:44 p.m. Monday. Don’t be late! The viewing will only last for about two minutes. See below for a list of some of the places around our area hosting eclipse viewing parties on Monday.
American Museum Of Natural History
Central Park West At 79th Street
New York, NY
(212) 769-5100
www.amnh.org
The American Museum of Natural History will host NASA’s live broadcast of the total solar eclipse at the Rose Center for Earth and Space where visitors can learn more about the celestial event. Seating will be limited, but the event is free for members or with museum admission: Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.
New York Public Library
Pelham Bay Branch
3060 Middletown Road
Bronx, NY
(718) 792-6744
www.nypl.org/locations/pelham-bay
The Pelham Bay branch of the New York Public Library is hosting a viewing party and will provide free viewing glasses: Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Public Library
Clinton Hill Branch
380 Washington Ave. at Lafayette Ave.
Brooklyn, NY
(718) 230-2100
www.bklynlibrary.org
Another library hosting a viewing party is the Clinton Hill branch of the Brooklyn Public Library. Visitors can make a pinhole viewer and decorate the sidewalk with chalk drawings of planets or constellations: Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Liberty Science Center
Liberty State Park
222 Jersey City Boulevard
Jersey City, NJ
(201) 200-1000
lsc.org
Along with telescopes and sunspotters out on the lawn, Liberty Science Center in Jersey City will be providing visitors with the necessary safety equipment to view the eclipse. There will also be a special scope with a camera and monitors to watch the eclipse as it progresses plus live science demos, space crafts and more: Aug. 21 starting at 10 a.m.
Lovage Rooftop
350 West 40th Street
(212) 956-7020
www.lovagenyc.com
Lovage Rooftop, which sits 37 floors above Midtown Manhattan, is hosting a viewing party where you’ll not only get to see the eclipse, but also some of New York’s most iconic sites including the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. For $12, you’ll get a pair of solar glasses and a special “Solar Eclipse of My Heart” cocktail: Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Brooklyn Grange
Brooklyn NY
(347) 670-3660
www.brooklyngrangefarm.com
Brooklyn Grange, which according to its website operates “the world’s largest rooftop soil farms,” is hosting a viewing on its roof amidst the “towering sunflowers and skyline views.” Visitors can also take part in an afternoon of yoga and meditation: Aug. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue)
New York, NY
212-245-0072
www.intrepidmuseum.org
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is hosting a day of public programming tied to the eclipse, which includes a viewing of the comic event from the Intrepid’s Flight Deck. Free NASA-approved eclipse glasses will be provided, but only while supplies last. Guests can also watch NASA’s live coverage of the “path of totality” in the museum’s theater. All solar eclipse programming is free with museum admission: Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.