Car Plunges Into Pond After Swerving To Avoid Crash On Route 1 In South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car that swerved to avoid a crash ended up plunging into a pond in New Jersey.
Police said the 42-year-old driver of the Honda Accord was trying to avoid another multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 1 in South Brunswick around 8:30 a.m. Friday when the vehicle took a nosedive into a retention pond.
Video posted by police on Twitter shows the car submerged in eight feet of water after it crashed through a gate and flying off the highway.
Police said one of the drivers involved in the initial crash got into the water and helped the woman swim to safety. She was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
A short time later, one man was seen in the water, trying to get the car out.
Police said it took two hours to pull the vehicle out.
A section of Route 1 was shut down for about an hour.