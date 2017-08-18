Car Plunges Into Pond After Swerving To Avoid Crash On Route 1 In South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car that swerved to avoid a crash ended up plunging into a pond in New Jersey.

WATCH – Rt 1 crash sends car flying off highway into retention pond. Car submerged in 8 feet of water. Witness helps driver swim out. pic.twitter.com/QuKfo54W3F — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 18, 2017

Police said the 42-year-old driver of the Honda Accord was trying to avoid another multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 1 in South Brunswick around 8:30 a.m. Friday when the vehicle took a nosedive into a retention pond.

Tow crews removing vehicle from retention pond off Rt 1. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bNDXOO17Ed — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 18, 2017

Video posted by police on Twitter shows the car submerged in eight feet of water after it crashed through a gate and flying off the highway.

Crews working to remove vehicle from pond off Rt 1. pic.twitter.com/nrauC3R9Qs — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 18, 2017

Police said one of the drivers involved in the initial crash got into the water and helped the woman swim to safety. She was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Crews have removed the 2013 Honda Accord from the retention pond. Rt 1 is clear. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/oDu7dJggdx — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 18, 2017

A short time later, one man was seen in the water, trying to get the car out.

Driver was able to get out of submerged vehicle with help of passing motorist. Driver treated for minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/nGsYHFIlS0 — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 18, 2017

Police said it took two hours to pull the vehicle out.

A section of Route 1 was shut down for about an hour.