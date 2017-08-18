Woman Claims She Was Raped By Uber Driver After Dozing Off During Ride

Filed Under: East 52nd Street, Flushing Queens, Second Avenue, Uber

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a rapist they also believe to be an Uber driver.

They said the driver took advantage of a rider who fell asleep in the back seat.

Police say a 31-year-old woman called for an Uber at East 52nd Street and Second Avenue around 2 a.m.

She told the 47-year-old driver to take her home, but he allegedly took her to his residence in Flushing where he raped her.

The victim claims she woke up at her attacker’s residence and immediately fled.

Police said they know who they are looking for but have not released his identity.

Uber said they are aware of the report, and are looking into it.

 

