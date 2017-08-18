Wade Boggs On WFAN: Story About Wanting To Go Into Hall Of Fame As Devil Ray Is Rumor Gone Amok

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Ever heard the story about how Wade Boggs wanted to go into the Hall of Fame as a Tampa Bay Devil Ray because the team’s owner offered him $1 million?

It’s a myth, Boggs told WFAN’s Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts on Friday.

“This was never, ever a subject,” the Hall of Fame third baseman said.

So how did the rumor get started?

“I think it came from when Jose Canseco said, ‘If I get in the Hall of Fame, I’m going in as a Devil Ray,'” Boggs said. “And someone probably misconstrued that I said that and that Mr. (Vincent) Naimoli offered me a million dollars to be the first Devil Ray to go into the Hall of Fame, and that conversation never took place.”

Boggs chose in 2005 to wear a Red Sox cap on his plaque in Cooperstown because he was drafted by Boston and spent more than 16 years in the organization. He also played five seasons with the Yankees before spending his final two years with the expansion Devil Rays.

While he didn’t chose to go into the Hall as a Yankee, he said he has nothing but fond memories of his time in New York, where he was a member of the 1996 World Series team that jump-started a dynasty.

“My tenure in New York was wonderful,” the five-time batting champ said. “I enjoyed every minute in New York.”

To listen to the interview with Boggs, click on the audio player above.