Police: 1-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Shot In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were hospitalized Saturday after being shot in Brooklyn.
Police said the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at Sutter Avenue and Junius Street.
One bullet grazed the boy’s knee, police said. Another hit the man in his thigh.
The 1-year-old was with his mother and grandmother at the time.
Police said they are searching for a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing all black.
