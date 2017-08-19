8/19 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning! We got the stormy weather out of the way last night and things are looking much brighter for the rest of the weekend.

After some clouds and patchy fog early today, it will clear out nicely. This afternoon will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. It’ll still be a little sticky out there, but nowhere near as oppressive as yesterday!

Sunday is looking spectacular with bright sunshine and temps once again in the upper 80s. We’ll really feel the humidity drop off by then.

Checking out the solar eclipse on Monday? As of now, it’s still looking like good viewing across the Tri-State with mostly sunny skies. Just remember those protective glasses!

Have a great weekend folks!

