New York Giants’ Michael Bowie Charged With Domestic Assault, Multiple Reports Say

Filed Under: Michael Bowie, New York Giants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)New York Giants’ offensive tackle Michael Bowie has been charged with domestic assault, according to multiple reports.

Bowie, 25, reportedly faces one count of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property.

The alleged incident happened in July near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Court documents allege Bowie and his girlfriend were fighting over finances when he grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground before punching a hole in a wall and breaking a pair of televisions, CBS News affiliate News on 6 reports.

“We were made aware of the Michael Bowie situation Saturday afternoon,” the Giants said in a statement. “We immediately notified NFL security. Michael will not make the trip for our game in Cleveland as we gather more information on this issue.”

Bowie was signed by the Giants earlier this year.

He will likely face discipline from the team and league, CBS Sports reports.

