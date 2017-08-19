Man Fatally Stabbed While Walking With Wife In Greenpoint, Cops Say

Filed Under: Brooklyn, Greenpoint, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are searching for a killer who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn Friday evening.

Investigators say 42-year-old George Carroll, of Brooklyn, was walking with his wife around 9:30 p.m. on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when the couple exchanged words with a group sitting on a stoop.

Cops say that’s when one of the men approached the couple and stabbed Carroll in the chest. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.

The wife was not hurt.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch