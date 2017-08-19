Man Fatally Stabbed While Walking With Wife In Greenpoint, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Brooklyn are searching for a killer who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn Friday evening.
Investigators say 42-year-old George Carroll, of Brooklyn, was walking with his wife around 9:30 p.m. on Monitor Street in Greenpoint when the couple exchanged words with a group sitting on a stoop.
Cops say that’s when one of the men approached the couple and stabbed Carroll in the chest. He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced dead.
The wife was not hurt.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
