Half-Billion Dollar Jackpot Up For Grabs Ahead Of Tonight’s Powerball Drawing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You might not have to wake up for work Monday — or ever again — if you win the half-billion dollar jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The top prize is estimated at $535 million.

There were no jackpot winners Wednesday, making Saturday’s drawing the eighth biggest jackpot in lottery history.

Khalid from Rosedale tells 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern that she’s definitely going in on this.

“I didn’t buy last week, but I’ll buy tickets today,” he said. “I’m gonna buy 15 tickets.”

Meanwhile, the folks at Jesse’s Express Cafe across from Penn Station say business is booming with Powerball sales.

The odds of winning are one in about 292 million, but that’s not stopping New Yorkers from thinking about what they’d do with the money if they won it all.

“I’d retire, pay my bills, and spread the love,” one woman told WCBS 880’s Myles Miller. “You know, give some money to the church.”

“Definitely going to donate to charity, give back to the community, do some donations to non-profit organizations,” another man said, adding on a personal level he’d also take the loot and leave New York altogether and “buy that big mansion.”

If no one matches all six numbers, the grand prize will — of course — grow even bigger.