Trump Will Skip Kennedy Center Honors To Avoid ‘Political Distraction’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will not attend this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s premiere social events.
Each year, the Kennedy Center honors individuals for their work in the arts.
The White House released a statement on Saturday, which read in part, “the president and first lady have decided not to participate in this year’s activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”
The Kennedy Center said it respects the president’s decision.