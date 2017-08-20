8/20 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ everybody! Picture perfect weather is in store for the day with blue skies, low humidity, and temps in the 80s for most…a great beach day with no storms and gentler seas…and if you want to head to the mountains, it’ll be a bit cooler with a nice breeze!
Tomorrow will be a touch warmer with upper 80s and sunny skies for most of the day…the exception being in the afternoon during the solar eclipse. Fortunately weather conditions will be great for viewing this celestial treat!
Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week with temps near or above 90 for most, along with a surge in humidity ahead of a frontal system. A few stray thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.
In the meantime, enjoy the gorgeous summer sunshine!