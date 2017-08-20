8/20 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a spectacular Sunday it was! Plenty of sun, pleasant temps, and lower humidity made for a nice finish to the weekend. It’ll be clear and comfy tonight with temps in the 60s overnight to near 70 here in NYC.

Tomorrow will be another bright day with temps warming into the upper 80s… we’ll have sunshine through most of the day, with the exception being in the early & mid afternoon as the solar eclipse occurs! We won’t have the full eclipse around here, but you’ll still notice the moon in front of the sun. Be sure not to look at the sun without approved glasses!

Tuesday will be the hot & steamy day of the week with temps in the low 90s and high humidity. There’s a slight chance for a few pop-up showers late in the day, but the better chance will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a great night!