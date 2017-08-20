Woman Killed In Head-On Wrong-Way Crash In Westchester County, Cops Say

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was killed and two other people were badly hurt in a wrong-way crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Sunday.
Cops say the woman was driving a Kia Sorento with a female passenger heading southbound on the northbound side of the highway near the Weaver Street exit in Scarsdale around 4:30 a.m. when she collided head-on with a Land Rover heading northbound.
Responding units pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The passenger in the Sorrento is currently undergoing surgery and remains in critical condition.
The driver of the Land Rover — a male in his 30’s — is in serious condition with nonlife-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.