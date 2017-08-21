CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Planning & Tracking | Viewing Parties Around NYC | How It Works | #CBSeclipse

Blake Griffin Thinks LeBron Would Favor Playing For Knicks Over LA Teams

Filed Under: Blake Griffin, LeBron James, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is plenty of speculation that LeBron James is plotting another exit from Cleveland and may end up with the Lakers or Clippers.

But Clippers star Blake Griffin says he believes the four-time MVP is more likely to end up playing for the Knicks.

“I could see him going to New York before L.A.,” Griffin said on the “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast.

“I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling. The energy, it seems like there’s just a continual buzz the entire game, even when they’re bad.”

LeBron James

LeBron James (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TMZ caught up to James in Los Angeles, where he owns a house, to ask him about Griffin’s comments.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about, shawty,” James told the female photographer.

MORE: Schmeelk: A Way-Too-Early Look At The 2017-18 Knicks

He otherwise kept quiet about his future plans. James will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Griffin admitted he has “no idea” what James is thinking, but he did say, “I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys.”

ESPN reported last week that the Cavaliers are preparing for the possibility that James will leave by asking for a young star player in exchange for point guard Kyrie Irving, who has requested a trade.

So while Griffin’s comments don’t shed any light on how James might feel about the Knicks, it’s pretty clear Griffin himself thinks highly of playing in the Big Apple. The five-time All-Star power forward, however, won’t be a free agent until 2021 at the earliest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch