Blake Griffin Thinks LeBron Would Favor Playing For Knicks Over LA Teams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is plenty of speculation that LeBron James is plotting another exit from Cleveland and may end up with the Lakers or Clippers.

But Clippers star Blake Griffin says he believes the four-time MVP is more likely to end up playing for the Knicks.

“I could see him going to New York before L.A.,” Griffin said on the “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast.

“I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling. The energy, it seems like there’s just a continual buzz the entire game, even when they’re bad.”

TMZ caught up to James in Los Angeles, where he owns a house, to ask him about Griffin’s comments.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about, shawty,” James told the female photographer.

He otherwise kept quiet about his future plans. James will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Griffin admitted he has “no idea” what James is thinking, but he did say, “I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys.”

ESPN reported last week that the Cavaliers are preparing for the possibility that James will leave by asking for a young star player in exchange for point guard Kyrie Irving, who has requested a trade.

So while Griffin’s comments don’t shed any light on how James might feel about the Knicks, it’s pretty clear Griffin himself thinks highly of playing in the Big Apple. The five-time All-Star power forward, however, won’t be a free agent until 2021 at the earliest.