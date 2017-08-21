Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 21, 2017

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” Craig imagines what Hooters might be like if the waitresses were a little more honest with their clientele.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The Yankees blew a golden opportunity over weekend to make up ground in the AL East race, but Boomer and Craig seem to think they’ll be fine. New York still leads the wild card race and is expected to get back some key components soon.
The guys aren’t as confident about the Jets, who look like they are going to have a very hard time scoring points this season. Young quarterback Christian Hackenberg struggled mightily during Saturday’s 16-6 preseason loss to the Lions.
There was also plenty of talk about Monday’s eclipse and Gov. Chris Christie called in to talk about his future.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!