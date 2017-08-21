Bowles To Announce Jets’ Starting QB Next Monday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jets coach Todd Bowles says he will announce the team’s starting quarterback next Monday.
Veteran Josh McCown is widely expected to be under center when the Jets open their season on Sept. 10 at Buffalo. Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty are also in the mix. But McCown has been the front-runner for the job since signing a one-year, $6 million deal with New York in March.
Hackenberg, a second-round draft pick, never played in a regular-season game as a rookie. He has been given an opportunity this summer to seize the job, but he took a step back with a rocky performance while making his first start at Detroit on Saturday night. In that game, he went 2-of-6 passing for 14 yards.
MORE: Palladino: Jets Don’t Need To Overthink This — McCown Is The Guy
McCown didn’t play against the Lions and has taken only nine preseason snaps. He led the Jets to a touchdown during his only possession in the opener against Tennessee.
Petty, who started four games last season, is 17-of-30 for 176 yards with no touchdowns and one interception this preseason.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)