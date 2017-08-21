SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: Planning & Tracking | Viewing Parties Around NYC | How It Works | #CBSeclipse

How To Safely View The Eclipse On Your Cell Phone

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday afternoon’s historic total solar eclipse will likely be the most photographed eclipse ever.

But to be picture perfect, you’ll need the perfect tools.

Capturing the eclipse on your cell phone may damage it.

Experts suggest attaching a mini telephoto lens which can bring the image up twice as close.

And while looking through a screen may be safe, looking through a viewfinder is not.

“If you are looking through a viewfinder in a camera you are actually concentrating all that light onto your macula and really create a burn in the back of your eye,” said optometrist Kelly O’Shea.

Experts say a strong lens can instantly blind you, so to keep it safe use eclipse glasses or a solar filter.

In the Tri-State Area, the moon will block out about 71 percent of the sun’s brilliance.

If you miss the solar eclipse, you will have another chance to view a partial one in North America in 2024.

