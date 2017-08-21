SEE IT: Odell Beckham Jr. Watches Eclipse Without Glasses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Giants fans could’ve probably lived without seeing Odell Beckham Jr. take this chance.

The Giants wide receiver broadcast a live video of him on Instagram watching the solar eclipse through a window Monday — mostly without protective glasses.

He seemed to be well aware of the potential danger.

“How long you ain’t supposed to look at it?” he asked at one point while staring up at the sky.

Mannn yall trippin , where the eclipse at? Me n @bradwing9 can't find it no where!😂 A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

He did wear glasses at times, but he constantly compared the view with and without them.

“Safety first. They say you’ll burn your whole retina,” he tells someone in the room a little later. He wrote on Instagram that punter Brad Wing was with him.

The Giants play a preseason game Monday night against the Browns in Cleveland.

'Even after looking at the eclipse, I still can see all these haters' – OBJ 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3sbWdpDbEx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2017

“You know what’s crazy? Even after looking at the eclipse, I still can see all these haters,” Beckham said while looking into his phone.

Doctors and astronomers warned people leading up to the eclipse that viewing it without protective glasses or through a pinhole projector could result in permanent eye damage. It can take days before symptoms to appear.