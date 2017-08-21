President Trump To Announce New Afghanistan Strategy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump will address the nation to outline the strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan after 16 years of combat and lives lost.

The speech Monday night will also give Trump a chance for a reset after one of the most difficult weeks of his short presidency.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he had reached a decision on the way forward in Afghanistan, a day after he reviewed war options with his national security team at a meeting at Camp David, Maryland.

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The president offered no clues about whether he would send thousands more U.S. troops into Afghanistan or exercise his authority as commander in chief to order that they be withdrawn from America’s longest war.

But signs pointed in the direction of Trump continuing the U.S. commitment there.

The speech will be broadcast live at 9 p.m. Monday on CBS2, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880.

