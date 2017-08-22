14-Year-Old Boy Dies During Football Practice In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old boy has died after collapsing during football practice in the Bronx.
EMS was called to Mount Saint Michael Academy around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The teen was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest, 1010 WINS reported.
The identity of the student has not been released.
This comes two weeks after a Long Island high school student suffered a fatal injury during pre-season football practice.
Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot, 400-pound log he and other teammates at Sachem East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.