Skeletal Remains Found Buried At Brooklyn Construction Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a construction crew unearthed skeletal remains at a dig site near a psychiatric hospital.
Workers were doing sewer repair work at the East Flatbush construction site when they found a skull, arm and leg bones 13 feet below the surface Monday afternoon, police said.
The city medical examiner later confirmed the remains found at the Clarkson Avenue site belonged to a human.
Authorities do not know how long the bones had been there.
The NYPD says the remains appear to have been recently placed at the location and may be from a person who died a long time ago and was then buried there, CBS2 reported.
The construction site is near the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center.
Police continue to investigate.
