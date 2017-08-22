Skeletal Remains Found Buried At Brooklyn Construction Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An investigation is underway in Brooklyn after a construction crew unearthed skeletal remains at a dig site near a psychiatric hospital.

Workers were doing sewer repair work at the East Flatbush construction site when they found a skull, arm and leg bones 13 feet below the surface Monday afternoon, police said.

The city medical examiner later confirmed the remains found at the Clarkson Avenue site belonged to a human.

Authorities do not know how long the bones had been there.

The NYPD says the remains appear to have been recently placed at the location and may be from a person who died a long time ago and was then buried there, CBS2 reported.

The construction site is near the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center.

Police continue to investigate.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

