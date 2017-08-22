At Least 2 Dead In Earthquake On Italian Island Of Ischia

Filed Under: Earthquake, Ischia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — At least two people were killed in a 4.0-magnitude quake that hit Monday night during the height of the tourist season in Italy.

Rescuers are continuing to look for survivors under rubble on the resort island of Ischia.

Three young brothers  — 7-month-old infant Pasquale, 8-year-old Mattias and 11-year-old Ciro — were pulled out of the rubble of their home.

The three boys were brought to safety in a 14-hour operation, each rescue Tuesday punctuated by cheers.

Hospital officials said that the boys were expected to be released Wednesday. Only Ciro suffered injuries, a minor fracture on his right foot. He is credited with helping save Mattias by pushing him under the bed, and drawing rescuers’ attention by banging a broom handle on the rubble.

The boys’ father was rescued earlier, while their pregnant mother freed herself through a bathroom window.

The quake injured 39 and left 2,600 residents homeless.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch