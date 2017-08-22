‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Talking NYCFC’s Comeback Win Over Revolution

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas discuss Jonathan Lewis and the other key players in NYCFC’s comeback win over the New England Revolution.

The guys also talk about the Hudson River Derby and why NYCFC has caught up with the Red Bulls, as well as the mathematical playoff possibilities for all MLS teams and, of course, Monday’s solar eclipse.

Listen using the audio player below.

