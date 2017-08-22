Jack And Jack Debut New Music On The Trend… Sort Of

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Jack & Jack are back with a brand new EP, “GONE.”
The pop-rap duo took social media by storm with their Vine videos, and now they’re stepping up their storytelling.
“The story line behind ‘GONE’ is something that means a lot to Jack and I. And I think it could mean a lot to anybody who’s ever been in a relationship. Whether it be a relationship with a significant other, or it could be just a friendship that went south or something,” Gilinsky told 1010 WINS’ Rebecca Granet. “Basically it’s following the arch of a relationship. And we say the arch, because usually there is an arch.”
The songs are based on their own experiences.
“We definitely have drawn a lot from previous relationships of ours,” Johnson added. “Try to make it as real as possible, you know.”
And the EP is just the beginning. The pair also put out a 19-minute video to go along with the songs.
They went on to open up about their creative process and their 16-year friendship. They even broke it down with their water glasses.
Last but not least, in the 10 for 10 Challenge, we learned about their celebrity crushes and ideal dates, as well as that one time a fan literately ripped the pants off Johnson’s legs.