CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Adorable Baby Flamingo Gifted Custom-Made Shoes From Zoo

Filed Under: Animal, Baby Animals, Cute Baby Animals, flamingo, nature, Zoo

1010 WINS –– While flamingos are known for their pose and grace, baby flamingos are just as clumsy as the rest of us.

Squish, a now 2-month-old baby flamingo, was rescued by zoo keepers at Jurong Bird Park in Singapore and is still learning to walk. When they first came upon Squish, he was just an egg. The zookeepers incubated the egg for a full month in a special facility until he was ready to hatch.

Now, Squish loves to explore the park, with help from his custom-made shoes. The blue booties protect his foot pads from the hard and hot floor. Flamingos are used to soft, moist ground in the wild, so the booties were vital for Squish. Now he’s able to move around and build strength in his growing legs.

squish Adorable Baby Flamingo Gifted Custom Made Shoes From Zoo

Credit: Wildlife Reserve Singapore

Related: UK Bed And Breakfast Outfits Its Hens With Reflective Vests

“When Squish is not out and about walking, [he] spends time in the centre’s weaning room,” wrote the park, “getting used to the outdoor temperature and learning to feed on [his] own.”

Baby flamingos are born with a white-grey color and at around two they develop their characteristically pink shade from their diet of shrimp, crustaceans and alga.

Just at the Jurong Bird Park, there are over 300 Greater Flamingos, and when Squish turns 3 months old, he will be introduced to the flock, so there’s still plenty of time for this adorable bird to find his footing!

Kayla Jardine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch