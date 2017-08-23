LISTEN: Girardi Annoyed By Speculation That He Yanked Judge To End Strikeout Streak

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees manager Joe Girardi insisted Wednesday he did not pull Aaron Judge from Tuesday’s blowout win over the Tigers to end his lengthy strikeout streak.

The rookie outfielder entered the game having struck out in a major league-record 37 consecutive games. Girardi removed Judge in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 13-4 victory in Detroit. Judge went 1-for-1 with three walks in the game.

“Understand, he had four at-bats,” Girardi said during his weekly appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show. “It’s not like we were up 7-0 in the third inning (and) I took him out. I’m going to rest this kid, I’m going to rest Gardy (Brett Gardner). Did it break the streak? Yeah. But it’s not like he had one at-bat.”

Girardi seemed a bit annoyed about all the questions surrounding the move.

“Yesterday, he has a really good day — he walks three times and has an RBI single — and the focus is, did I take him out because of the strikeout record?” Girardi said.

PLAN FOR CHAPMAN

Girardi said he’s prepared to use reliever Aroldis Chapman in games in the fifth inning or later, but he said he has told the hard-throwing lefty he will eventually reclaim the closer job.

In the meantime, Girardi plans to go with David Robertson or Dellin Betances in save situations, saying his decision will depend on the workload and matchups.

INJURY UPDATES

• Girardi said first baseman Greg Bird will play two days in a row in the field at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and then the Yankees will make an evaluation. Bird has been out since May 2 with an ankle injury. He underwent surgery in April to remove the os trigonum — an extra bone — from his right ankle. “We like where he’s at,” Girardi said. “We think he’s progressing well.”

• Second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) is doing well in his rehab assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will, too, be evaluated soon, Girardi said.

• Designated hitter Matt Holliday (back) got a hit Tuesday in his rehab assignment with the Class A Tampa Bay Yankees. The organization is continuing to evaluate him, the Yankees manager said.

To listen to Francesa’s interview with Girardi, click on the audio player above.