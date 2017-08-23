Small Business Spotlight: Meet The Working Moms Behind Birdling Bags

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Real-life working moms Courtney Reenstra and Meagan Coomber invented Birdling bags when they couldn’t find the kind they needed for their kids.
“After trying to pack for her, when she was about two months old, to go away for the weekend, I realized that I had a bag that was four times the weight of my daughter and that it was absolutely ridiculous, everything was completely disorganized,” Courtney told WCBS 880’s Joe Connolly.
She asked her best friend and fellow mom for advice.
“We began our search to find this bag. Once we realized it didn’t exist, Courtney was like, ‘let’s do this, let’s actually do this,’” Meagan said.
They designed the bags themselves, and then brought in manufacturing and marketing consultants.
Birdling has since grown so much, customers without children started buying them.