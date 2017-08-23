Tri-State Teams Square Off In Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — Good sportsmanship is often part of a code of conduct for Little League players.

We saw that Wednesday when two local teams faced off again at the Little League World Series in central Pennsylvania.

Fairfield, Connecticut faced off against Jackson, New Jersey.

One thing was for sure — we’d have a Tri-State Area team moving on. The only question was whether or not New Jersey would be able to avenge an earlier loss to Connecticut to move on to the U.S. Semi-Final.

The answer was an emphatic no. It was all Connecticut on Wednesday. The team connected at the plate, led by Troy Ashkinos — who had a couple of hits, including a grand slam.

Ashkinos drove in 5 runs in total.

The New England team won in a 12-2 route. New Jersey had a great run, but they’re now eliminated from the tournament.

Connecticut now moves on to the U.S. semis.

On Thursday, they’ll play the loser of this evening’s Texas-North Carolina matchup.