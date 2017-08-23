Yankees Offensive Surge Continues In Win Over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered and drove in three runs, and Luis Severino pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead the New York Yankees to another lopsided win over the Detroit Tigers, 10-2 on Wednesday night.

Didi Gregorius and Chase Headley also homered for the Yankees, who have taken the first two games of this series by a combined score of 23-6. Severino (11-5) allowed a run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Jordan Zimmermann (7-11) allowed seven runs for a third straight start. New York broke the game open with five runs off him in the third.

Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias went deep for Detroit’s only runs. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

Ronald Torreyes tied a career high with four hits for the Yankees.

Sanchez homered twice Tuesday, including one drive that was estimated at 493 feet. He opened the scoring in the first Wednesday with another home run, his 26th of the year.

The next time he came up, it was with the bases loaded in the third, and his bloop single to shallow left-center field brought home two runs, giving New York a 3-0 lead.

Aaron Judge followed with an RBI double, and Gregorius added a run-scoring single. Headley’s sacrifice fly made it 6-0.

Severino has permitted one earned run or fewer in seven of eight starts since the All-Star break. The lone exception came when he allowed eight against Boston on Aug. 12.

He had an extra day of rest before this start because the Yankees had Monday off. Detroit managed only two hits off Severino before Kinsler hit a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Gregorius and Headley hit solo shots in the fifth and seventh. Iglesias homered for the Tigers with two outs in the ninth.

Zimmermann allowed nine hits in five innings, with a walk and no strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: C John Hicks was hit in the right arm by a pitch in the fifth but was able to remain in the game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Jaime Garcia (1-1) takes the mound Thursday, when New York tries for a series sweep.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (10-11) starts for Detroit. Fulmer beat out Sanchez for last year’s American League Rookie of the Year award.

